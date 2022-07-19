Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #World Athletics Championships #Woo Sang-hyeok

High jumper Woo Sang-hyeok captures silver at world championships

11:53 July 19, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok has grabbed the silver medal at the world championships, falling just shy of a history-making title on his sport's biggest stage.

By matching his own national record at 2.35 meters, Woo finished as the runner-up to Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Monday (local time).

Woo, 26, was trying to become the first South Korean to capture an outdoor world title in any track and field event. Woo won the indoor world championship in March this year, also a first for South Korea.

Instead, Woo has joined race walker Kim Hyun-sub as the only two South Korean medalists at the outdoor worlds. Kim finished sixth in the men's 20km race walk in 2011 but moved up to bronze after athletes ahead of him failed doping tests.

In this AFP photo, Woo Sang-hyeok of South Korea celebrates a successful attempt during the men's high jump final at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on July 18, 2022. (Yonhap)
In this Reuters photo, Woo Sang-hyeok of South Korea competes in the men's high jump final at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on July 18, 2022. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK