Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
(2nd LD) Yoon says 'waited long enough' for DSME strike to end
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday he believes the country has "waited long enough" for a strike at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) to end, hinting at the possibility of using force to break up the prolonged walkout.
Subcontract workers at DSME have been striking since June 2, leading to a standstill in shipbuilding operations and causing up to trillions of won in losses for the company.
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases jump to over 73,000 as subvariant spreads
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases jumped to over 73,000 Tuesday as a highly contagious omicron subvariant is spreading fast amid eased virus curbs.
The country reported 73,582 new COVID-19 infections, including 351 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,861,593, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
(LEAD) FSC chief highlights need to ease restrictions preventing industrial businesses from owning banks
SEOUL -- South Korea's top financial regulator said Tuesday it is necessary to ease a rule that restricts industrial businesses from owning banks, saying that such deregulation could generate mega players like BTS in the financial sector.
The government restricts industrial capital from being used to purchase stakes in banks and financial institutions in a bid to make it hard for business owners to take advantage of them as private coffers. Under the rule, businesses can own up to a 4 percent stake in a bank.
(LEAD) Female Air Force officer found dead at local base: source
SEOUL -- A female service member of the Air Force was found dead at the barracks of her base south of Seoul on Tuesday, a military source said, as investigators are looking into the exact cause of her death in cooperation with local police.
The body of the 21-year-old technical sergeant was found by her colleague at around 8:10 a.m., according to the source.
(2nd LD) 1 of 3 major drug kingpins in Southeast Asia extradited from Vietnam
SEOUL -- A South Korean national considered to be one of the country's biggest drug traffickers based in Southeast Asia was repatriated from Vietnam on Tuesday, police said.
The 47-year-old suspect, only identified by his surname Kim, was the subject of an Interpol red notice for supplying illegal substances, such as methamphetamine, through Telegram, since 2018, the National Police Agency (NPA) said.
Youth employment jumps over past year amid pandemic
SEOUL -- South Korea's youth employment rose sharply in May from a year earlier despite the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed Tuesday.
The number of employed young people aged 15-29 reached 4.1 million in May, up 196,000 from a year earlier, according to the data released by Statistics Korea.
