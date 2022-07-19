Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military coronavirus

Military reports 1,384 more COVID-19 cases

14:54 July 19, 2022

SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,384 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 190,511, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 884 from the Army, 219 from the Air Force, 115 from the Navy, 93 from units under the direct control of the ministry and 69 from the Marine Corps.

There were also two each from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the ministry.

Currently, 6,095 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken June 17, 2022, shows service members waiting for trains at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK