BTS formally appointed as PR ambassador for Busan's World Expo bid
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- K-pop sensation BTS was formally appointed as a public relations ambassador for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern port city of Busan, the prime minister's office said Tuesday.
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, one of the co-chairs at the nation's committee for hosting the expo, attended an event to appoint the septet as a PR ambassador, the office said.
Han said the appointment of BTS as a PR ambassador "is expected to serve as an opportunity to focus the attention and support of people, and even the world."
Last month, Hybe, the entertainment company behind BTS, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Busan city government to cooperate on the city's promotional projects for the prestigious convention overseen by the International Bureau of Expositions (BIE).
Under the agreement, BTS will guide BIE officials during on-site inspections slated for next year, deliver presentations at a BIE general assembly and participate in the final assembly when the BIE announces the host city next year.
Online promotional activities via social media are also included in BTS' to-do list for Busan.
South Korea is competing with two other countries -- Italy and Saudi Arabia -- and the final winner is expected to be announced in November 2023.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)