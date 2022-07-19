Kim Tae-ri says space-time symmetric concept of 'Alienoid' catches her mind
By Kim Boram
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Star actress Kim Tae-ri said Tuesday that the space-and time-traveling concept of the upcoming sci-fi action fantasy "Alienoid" was so entertaining and exciting that she really wanted to take part in the project.
"When I choose a film or TV series, I don't prefer a specific genre or character. I just want the best one from good scripts," she said in a media interview. "I like the unique concept of 'Alienoid.' I thought it was the best."
"Alienoid," written and directed by Choi Dong-hoon, is about two parallel worlds that connect with each other as the gates of time traveling open due to a secret force.
Kim takes the role of a mysterious woman named Lee Ahn, who uses a pistol in the 14th century. She runs into Mureuk (Ryu Jun-yeol), a clumsy martial artist, when searching for a legendary divine sword to go across 700 years.
She said the synopsis of "Alienoid" looks complicated due to the space-time symmetry, but it is simply about a girl and a boy.
"It is a story of a girl and a boy and what happens after they meet. When receiving the offer, I was very excited to be the girl," she said. "I felt this luck is more than I deserve."
She said Lee Ahn is a warmhearted and righteous woman with integrity, who is very similar to the characters that the actress has played in her previous films and TV series, including "The Handmaiden" (2016), "Mr. Sunshine" (2018) and "Twenty Five Twenty One" (2022).
So she made effort to focus more on Lee Ahn's other side as she is a girl whose birth is extraordinary and who lives in the 14th century with a 21st-century weapon.
"I can't say much about her as it is a huge spoiler. Lee Ahn was born in the past and grows up in a strange place with non-humans," she said. "Her emotions are complicated, and she responds differently to different situations. I wanted to express her feelings in a timely manner."
The actress learned various kinds of martial arts and even gymnastics to go through some stunt scenes and gun fights, and carried the pistol everyday on and off the set to get familiar with the weapon.
Kim, 32, who made an impressive silver screen debut with Park Chan-wook's period thriller "The Handmaiden," admitted that she has learned something valuable after "Alienoid" as an actor and as an individual.
"I learned how to candidly accept other people's praise and affection for me. Before, I always thought the love was too much for me," she said. "Every crew member and colleague actor of 'Alienoid' always praised me and loved me so much that I felt I deserve the love and I'm a pretty good person."
"Alienoid" will hit local screens Wednesday.
