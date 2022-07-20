Korean-language dailies

-- 2.35 meters, Woo Sang-hyeok jumps into new world (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea, U.S. agree to implement foreign exchange liquidity facilities if needed (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't to add 150,000 personnel in semiconductor sector over 10 years (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea's homegrown supersonic fighter jet makes first flight (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea flies 1st homegrown supersonic fighter, making itself world's eighth country to do so (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Hard-line gov't position more frustrating than being behind bars (Hankyoreh)

-- Woo Sang-hyeok overcomes himself, writes new chapter of history (Hankook Ilbo)

-- University semiconductor majors to increase quotas; gov't to nurture 150,000 personnel in semiconductor sector over 10 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)

