Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 20.
Korean-language dailies
-- 2.35 meters, Woo Sang-hyeok jumps into new world (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, U.S. agree to implement foreign exchange liquidity facilities if needed (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea, U.S. agree to supply foreign exchange liquidity if needed (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't to add 150,000 personnel in semiconductor sector over 10 years (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea's homegrown supersonic fighter jet makes first flight (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea flies 1st homegrown supersonic fighter, making itself world's eighth country to do so (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S. agree to implement foreign exchange liquidity facilities if needed (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Hard-line gov't position more frustrating than being behind bars (Hankyoreh)
-- Woo Sang-hyeok overcomes himself, writes new chapter of history (Hankook Ilbo)
-- University semiconductor majors to increase quotas; gov't to nurture 150,000 personnel in semiconductor sector over 10 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to add 150,000 semiconductor personnel over 10 years by increasing quotas of semiconductor majors (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yellen discusses currency markets (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yellen touts stronger economic alliance through 'friend-shoring' (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon calls for US cooperation in forex market stability (Korea Times)
(END)