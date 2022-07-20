(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on July 20)

Kwon's remarks kicked off a flurry of angry responses from the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, the media and social media. In fact, the administrative position in the presidential office that Woo secured through Kwon's pressure is said to offer far more chances for promotion or transfer to other state agencies after contracts expire, compared with other contract-based public positions. Regardless of level, official public positions are one of the most favored among young job seekers in Korea's extremely competitive employment market.