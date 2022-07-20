(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 20)
Take preemptive action
Nation faces sixth wave of COVID-19
The resurgence of COVID-19 is testing how well the Yoon Suk-yeol administration will protect the people's health from the pandemic. The new government's public health strategy is different from that of its predecessor as it stresses the importance of a science-based approach toward infectious diseases.
Yet it is questionable if such a strategy can bring the sixth wave of infections under control without reintroducing strict quarantine and disinfection measures. Most people, of course, do not want to see those measures return to their daily lives. They have grown fatigued by the pandemic that started in early 2020.
That's why President Yoon placed weight on "freedom" and "responsibility," not on people's sacrifice and compulsion, with regard to fighting new virus waves. "COVID-19 is at a crossroads of a resurgence," he said during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday. Then he made it clear that the government will focus on critically ill patients and high-risk people rather than reintroducing social distancing rules.
His remarks came when the nation's daily new coronavirus cases surged to 73,582 Tuesday, boosted by the rapid spread of the Omicron subvariant BA.5. The figure ― the highest in 83 days ― more than doubled from 26,299 cases the previous day, bringing the total caseload to 18.86 million. BA.5 is emerging rapidly as the dominant strain, as it spreads at a faster pace than any earlier variants. It can also easily escape immunity.
On July 14, the country reported its first case of BA.2.75, a new subvariant nicknamed "Centaurus," which is more contagious and better able to evade immunity than any other types. No one can rule out the possibility of the Centaurus subvariant spreading rapidly here soon. In that case, we cannot downplay another wave of the virus right after the BA.5 spread.
Against this backdrop, concerns are growing that the Yoon administration might fail to respond properly to the resurgence of the virus. A quick response is crucial in battling any highly infectious disease. Sticking to the science-based approach could backfire if health authorities miss a rare opportunity to stem the spread of the subvariants at an early stage. So it is imperative to take preventive measures to ensure public health. However, the Yoon administration has done little so far to fight the virus preemptively.
Of course, we have to consider various factors such as the difficult economic situation amid runaway inflation and higher interest rates, which makes it hard to reintroduce COVID-19 restrictions. Nevertheless, the government should be better prepared for any public health emergencies if it really wants to protect people better.
Most of all, the authorities need to secure sufficient hospital beds for coronavirus patients, especially those in critical condition. It is also necessary to supply more doctors and nurses to take better care of those patients. It is equally important to enhance the country's capacity to test, trace and treat. Last but not least, the government should restore public trust in the vaccination program so that more people can receive another vaccine shot.
