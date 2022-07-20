Today in Korean history
1817 -- Kim Jeong-hi, a renowned calligrapher and epigraphist of the Joseon Dynasty, deciphers the text on the Sunsu monument established by King Jinheung in 561. The monument, built on Mount Bukhan in northern Seoul, praised the king for expanding his territory and marked the area as controlled by the Silla Dynasty.
1898 -- Choi Si-hyeong, the second commander of Donghak, a movement promoting the interests of ordinary people and condemning the corruption of government officials, is executed by the government.
1979 -- U.S. President Jimmy Carter announces the suspension of a U.S. plan to withdraw its troops stationed in South Korea. Carter had declared two years earlier that he was going to gradually reduce the number of U.S. ground troops in South Korea.
2003 -- Han Hee-won wins her first LPGA title, capturing the Sybase Big Apple Classic in New Rochelle, New York. She becomes the eighth South Korean woman to win on the U.S. Tour.
2010 -- U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announces a set of new sanctions against North Korea to punish Pyongyang for the sinking of a South Korean warship and warn the communist regime against further provocations.
