Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Wednesday's weather forecast

09:00 July 20, 2022

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/24 Sunny 70

Incheon 27/24 Sunny 80

Suwon 30/23 Sunny 70

Cheongju 32/24 Sunny 60

Daejeon 32/23 Sunny 70

Chuncheon 30/23 Sunny 60

Gangneung 32/25 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 32/23 Sunny 70

Gwangju 32/23 Sunny 60

Jeju 32/25 Cloudy 30

Daegu 33/24 Sunny 60

Busan 30/24 Cloudy 10

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK