Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai #Japan taxi

Hyundai to supply 50 IONIQ 5 models to Japanese taxi firm

09:30 July 20, 2022

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday it will supply 50 IONIQ 5 all-electric vehicles to a Japanese taxi company from August.

Hyundai Motor has recently signed a deal with Kyoto-based MK Taxi to gradually supply the 50 zero-emission models to the Japanese company, the company said in a statement.

The IONIQ 5 is embedded with Hyundai Motor Group's EV-only platform E-GMP and can travel up to 618 kilometers on a single charge with a 72.6 kWh battery pack, it said.

MK Taxi plans to replace 30 percent of its taxis with all-electric ones by 2025 and transform all of its fleet into pure electric ones by 2030, the statement said.

This file photo offered by Hyundai Motor shows the IONIQ 5 all-electric model. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK