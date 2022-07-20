(LEAD) Yoon, Gabonese president hold summit talks
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and visiting Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba held summit talks Wednesday, Yoon's spokesperson said.
Yoon told the Gabonese president that South Korea hopes to expand cooperation with resource-rich Gabon in the fields of information technology and infrastructure, the presidential office said.
The Gabonese president took note of South Korea's plan to hold a special summit in 2024 between Yoon and leaders of African nations.
Yoon asked the Gabonese president to pay special attention to South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern port city of Busan.
In return, the Gabonese president said he will make efforts to support Busan's bid to host the expo.
The two leaders also exchanged views on situations on the Korean Peninsula and agreed that the international society should have a united response over North Korea's nuclear ambitions.
The summit came as South Korea and Gabon marked the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties, the presidential spokesperson Kang In-sun told reporters.
