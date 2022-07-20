Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yoon Suk-yeol #Gabon president

(LEAD) Yoon, Gabonese president hold summit talks

15:41 July 20, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with remarks, details in paras 2-6)

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and visiting Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba held summit talks Wednesday, Yoon's spokesperson said.

Yoon told the Gabonese president that South Korea hopes to expand cooperation with resource-rich Gabon in the fields of information technology and infrastructure, the presidential office said.

The Gabonese president took note of South Korea's plan to hold a special summit in 2024 between Yoon and leaders of African nations.

Yoon asked the Gabonese president to pay special attention to South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern port city of Busan.

In return, the Gabonese president said he will make efforts to support Busan's bid to host the expo.

The two leaders also exchanged views on situations on the Korean Peninsula and agreed that the international society should have a united response over North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

The summit came as South Korea and Gabon marked the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties, the presidential spokesperson Kang In-sun told reporters.

President Yoon Suk-yeol (R) and visiting Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba shake hands before holding summit talks on July 20, 2022, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK