Military reports 1,489 more COVID-19 cases
14:05 July 20, 2022
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,489 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 191,997, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 989 from the Army, 209 from the Air Force, 126 from the Navy, 105 from the Marine Corps and 50 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also seven cases from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and one from the ministry.
Currently, 6,598 military personnel are under treatment.
