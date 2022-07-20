Go to Contents
Military reports 1,489 more COVID-19 cases

14:05 July 20, 2022

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,489 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 191,997, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 989 from the Army, 209 from the Air Force, 126 from the Navy, 105 from the Marine Corps and 50 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

There were also seven cases from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and one from the ministry.

Currently, 6,598 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken June 17, 2022, shows service members waiting for trains at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

