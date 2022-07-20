KEPCO completes new solar farm construction in Guam
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) said Wednesday it has built a 60-megawatt solar farm in Guam, a move that could help reduce the U.S. Pacific territory's dependence on imported oil and boost access of its people to clean electricity.
KEPCO said it held a ceremony earlier in the day to mark the completion of the Mangilao solar farm.
Also Wednesday, KEPCO held a separate ceremony to break ground for a 198-megawatt gas combined thermal power plant in Ukudu, Guam.
The Ukudu plant, once commissioned in around 2024, and the Mangilao solar farm are expected to account for about half of Guam's total energy supply, KEPCO said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)