Asiana to resume Incheon-Beijing route this week
15:48 July 20, 2022
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-biggest carrier, said Wednesday it will resume the Incheon-Beijing route this week in more than two years to meet rising demand between the two countries.
Asiana will inject a 298-seat A330 plane to offer one flight a week starting Saturday and consider increasing the number of flights on the route, depending on market demand, the company said in a statement.
Currently, Asiana operates one flight a week, respectively, on the routes from Incheon to three Chinese cities: Nanjing, Changchun and Harbin.
