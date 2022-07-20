Go to Contents
Asiana to resume Incheon-Beijing route this week

15:48 July 20, 2022

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-biggest carrier, said Wednesday it will resume the Incheon-Beijing route this week in more than two years to meet rising demand between the two countries.

Asiana will inject a 298-seat A330 plane to offer one flight a week starting Saturday and consider increasing the number of flights on the route, depending on market demand, the company said in a statement.

Currently, Asiana operates one flight a week, respectively, on the routes from Incheon to three Chinese cities: Nanjing, Changchun and Harbin.

This file photo offered by Asiana Airlines shows an A321NEO passenger jet. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
