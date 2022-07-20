Yoon meets with Saudi Arabia's foreign minister
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol met with visiting Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud on Wednesday and emphasized the need to step up cooperation in the fields of nuclear energy, infrastructure and construction, Yoon's office said.
"Saudi Arabia is our country's largest supplier of crude oil, and our economic and energy security partner," Yoon was quoted as telling the Saudi minister, according to the presidential office.
"As this year marks the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations, let's take the relationship to a higher level by expanding future-oriented cooperation, such as energy, including nuclear plant, construction, infrastructure, culture and human exchanges," Yoon was quoted as saying.
Yoon also said the two nations need to bolster cooperation in the fields of culture and tourism.
The Saudi minister told Yoon that Korean companies and workers have significantly helped the oil-rich kingdom improve its infrastructure.
Saudi Arabia seeks to deepen cooperation with Korea for its Vision 2030 reform plans to build nuclear power plants and reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.
