Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon, Gabonese president hold summit talks
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and visiting Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba held summit talks Wednesday, Yoon's spokesperson said.
Yoon told the Gabonese president that South Korea hopes to expand cooperation with resource-rich Gabon in the fields of information technology and infrastructure, the presidential office said.
-----------------
Yoon meets with Saudi Arabia's foreign minister
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol met with visiting Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud on Wednesday and emphasized the need to step up cooperation in the fields of nuclear energy, infrastructure and construction, Yoon's office said.
"Saudi Arabia is our country's largest supplier of crude oil, and our economic and energy security partner," Yoon was quoted as telling the Saudi minister, according to the presidential office.
-----------------
PPP lawmaker claims Moon gov't falsely accused N.K. fishermen of killings
SEOUL -- A lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) claimed Wednesday that the preceding Moon Jae-in administration falsely accused two North Korean fishermen of killing 16 fellow crew members before repatriating them in 2019.
The alleged killings were the main reason behind the Moon administration's decision to send the North Koreans back to their homeland, where they could face harsh punishment, even though they had expressed a desire to defect to South Korea.
-----------------
Justice ministry found no legal grounds before repatriation of N.K. fishermen in 2019
SEOUL -- Just before South Korea repatriated two North Korean fishermen in 2019, the justice ministry reviewed its legality and found no legal grounds to send them back to North Korea, the ministry said Wednesday.
The revelation is expected to further fuel criticism that the previous administration of President Moon Jae-in deported the North Koreans even though it knew there was no legal ground to do so after they expressed a desire to defect to South Korea.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea should be 'cautious' in deciding on joining U.S.-led chip alliance: ICT minister
SEOUL -- South Korea should be cautious in deciding whether to participate in a U.S.-proposed chip alliance known as the Chip 4 or Fab 4, as potential ramifications could affect not only the country's semiconductor industry but the economy at large, Seoul's ICT minister said Wednesday.
Earlier, a source in Washington told Yonhap News Agency the United States has asked South Korea to inform Washington by end-August whether it plans to participate in the envisioned platform involving the U.S., South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, apparently aimed at coping with potential supply chain disruptions related to China.
-----------------
N.K. foreign ministry slams annual U.S. human trafficking report as 'absolute nonsense'
SEOUL -- North Korea denounced the United States on Wednesday for the release of an updated human trafficking report, calling the move "absolute nonsense."
In an article posted on its website, Pyongyang's foreign ministry slammed the State Department's publication of the 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report, which kept the country in Tier 3, the lowest category, for the 20th straight year.
-----------------
Lotte Giants sign new outfielder Zach Reks
SEOUL -- The Lotte Giants announced Wednesday they've signed new outfielder Zach Reks.
Reks is replacing DJ Peters, who was waived by the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club Monday. He will make US$310,000 for the rest of this season.
-----------------
(Movie Review) 'Hansan': A visually spectacular, intriguing prequel of naval epic
SEOUL -- "Hansan: Rising Dragon" is highly likely to rule the domestic box office for weeks or months over the just-started summer peak season.
Eight years after the release of "Roaring Currents," which recounts one of the most spectacular victories in the history of naval warfare, director Kim Han-min has once again brought an excellent big screen treatment of a great naval battle led by Adm. Yi Sun-shin with its prequel "Hansan."
