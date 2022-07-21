Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:02 July 21, 2022

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 21.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't to bolster monitoring of areas where risks of 'jeonse' scams are high (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon says need for discussions to revise laws on home rentals (Kookmin Daily)
-- Labor-labor dispute erupts at Daewoo Shipbuilding (Donga Ilbo)
-- In-person meetings at senior care hospitals to be banned over spread of COVID-19 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- In-person meetings at senior care hospitals to be banned from next week (Segye Times)
-- Moon gov't changed report of 'defection' to 'repatriation' in 2019 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to raise loan-to-value ratio to 80 pct for first-time homebuyers (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Striking subcontractors, management to resume talks today (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Forced deportation' to North Korea was decided at meeting presided over by Moon's chief of staff (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon proposes main opposition party revise laws on home rentals (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Main opposition party seeks to block plans to cut corporate tax (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Chip 4 deadline from the U.S. rattles Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Democratic Party slams Yoon administration for early missteps (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't steps up virus measures amid surging sixth wave (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK