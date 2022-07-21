(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 21)

The PPP and government should be alerted by an unprecedented economic and security crisis. Since only two months have passed since the start of the administration, they can turn it around. Even former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, the Great Communicator, faced hardships in the early stages of his administration due to an economic crisis and controversy over his wife repeatedly meeting with an astrologer at times of crisis. Bill Clinton also was repeatedly consoled by his aides for his blunders. They told him that Kennedy had made more mistakes.