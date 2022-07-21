Go to Contents
Exports up 14.5 pct during first 20 days of July

09:10 July 21, 2022

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 14.5 percent in the first 20 days of July from a year earlier, but the country suffered a trade deficit on higher global energy costs, customs data showed Thursday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$37.25 billion in the July 1-20 period, compared with $32.52 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports jumped 25.4 percent on-year to $45.35 billion during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $8.12 billion.

This photo, taken on July 1, 2022, shows stacks of containers at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

