KBO season resumes as Landers look to run away with pennant

The Landers, currently riding a six-game winning streak, have a 4.5-game lead over the Kiwoom Heroes. There is still too much baseball left -- the Landers have 58 games remaining, one more than the Heroes -- to say everyone else will be playing for second place. But with reinforcements on the way to help an already talented roster, the Landers should at least be able to keep themselves in the hunt for the record.