Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
Yoon says quickly ending DSME strike is in everyone's interest
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Thursday the people wish to see a quick end to a strike at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) and enabling that will be helpful to everyone.
Subcontract workers at DSME have been striking since June 2, occupying a shipyard on Geoje Island on the south coast and causing up to hundreds of billions of won in losses for the company.
-----------------
S. Korea to expand financial, manpower support to promote chipmakers' investment
SEOUL -- South Korea will offer more tax incentives and financial support to chipmakers and nurture 150,000 experts in the field in an effort to encourage the firms to push ahead with their investment plans without a hitch, the industry ministry said Thursday.
Major tech companies, including Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc., have vowed to invest a combined 340 trillion won (US$258.69 billion) at home over the next five years amid fierce competition over tech prowess and growing woes over supply chain disruptions.
-----------------
FDI in free economic zones soars 164 pct in H1: data
SEOUL -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) pledged to South Korea's free economic zones (FEZs) more than doubled in the first half of this year to hit a three-year high amid post-pandemic economic recovery, data showed Thursday.
The country's nine FEZs received US$560 million worth of FDI commitment during the January-June period, up 164 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
-----------------
S. Korea's seaport cargo down 5.1 pct in Q2 amid Ukraine crisis
SEOUL -- Cargo processed at South Korean seaports fell 5.1 percent on-year in the second quarter of this year amid global supply disruptions due to the prolonged crisis in Ukraine and China's lockdown of major cities over the COVID-19 pandemic, the oceans ministry said Thursday.
Cargo handled at the country's ports came to 373.98 million tons in the April-June period, compared with 394.17 million tons a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.
-----------------
(LEAD) New infections above 70,000 for 3rd day as subvariant spreads
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 70,000 for the third straight day Thursday due to the spread of a highly contagious omicron subvariant.
The country reported 71,170 new COVID-19 infections, including 320 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 19,009,080, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
ADB cuts 2022 growth outlook for S. Korean economy to 2.6 pct
SEOUL -- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday slashed its 2022 growth outlook for the South Korean economy to 2.6 percent amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis and aggressive monetary tightening by major countries.
The latest estimate by the Manila-based bank is lower than the 3 percent growth forecast made in April. The ADB, however, maintained its earlier forecast of the country's 2.6 percent growth for next year.
-----------------
(Yonhap Interview) Wall of Remembrance a reminder that freedom is not free: Tilelli
WASHINGTON -- The names of over 40,000 fallen soldiers etched on the Wall of Remembrance is physical proof of the strong U.S.-South Korea alliance that will forever remind people of what their freedom costs, former U.S. Forces Korea commander John Tilelli said of the latest addition to the Korean War memorial in Washington.
The wall, bearing the names of the 43,808 U.S. and South Korean soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Korean War, will be dedicated next Wednesday, marking the 69th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 war.
