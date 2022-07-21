Hyundai Motor Q2 net income up 55.6 pct. to 3.08 tln won
13:32 July 21, 2022
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 3.08 trillion won (US$2.4 billion), up 55.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 2.97 trillion won, up 58 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 18.7 percent to 35.99 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 2.03 trillion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
