POSCO International Q2 net income up 86.8 pct to 235.9 bln won
14:14 July 21, 2022
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 235.9 billion won (US$180.3 million), up 86.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 320.6 billion won, up 88.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 29.9 percent to 11.06 trillion won.
The operating profit was 19.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)