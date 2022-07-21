Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #tax cut #tax reform #inflation

Gist of South Korea's tax cut plan

16:00 July 21, 2022

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the key features of the government's tax revision announced Thursday, which calls for cutting corporate and income taxes in a move to boost corporate investment and to reduce the tax burden on people amid high inflation.

To invigorate economic momentum

- to boost corporate competitiveness

- to strengthen tax support for employment, investment

- to support smooth succession of corporate control of businesses

- to vitalize financial market

To stabilize people's livelihoods

- to reduce tax burden on ordinary people, middle-income families

- to support small merchants, small- to mid-sized companies

- to strengthen balanced regional development

- to normalize taxation system in real estate sector

To expand tax infrastructure

- seeking measures to figure out people's exact income, sources of taxation

- strengthening management, supervision to prevent tax avoidance

- introducing global minimum tax system

To create taxpayer-friendly environment

- devising measures to protect taxpayers' rights

- presenting ways to boost convenience of taxpayers

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK