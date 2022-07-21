Go to Contents
KB Financial Group Q2 net profit up 8.3 pct to 1.3 tln won

15:41 July 21, 2022

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 1.3 trillion won (US$1 billion), up 8.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 1.6 trillion won, down 4.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 110.3 percent to 25.73 trillion won.

The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 1.33 trillion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

