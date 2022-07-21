POSCO Holdings Q2 net income unchanged at 1.8 tln won
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Holdings Inc. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 1.8 trillion won (US$1.4 billion), unchanged from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 4.5 percent on-year to 2.1 trillion won. Revenue increased 25.7 percent to 23 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 1.37 trillion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
