S. Korean foreign minister considering China visit in August: ministry
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top diplomat may visit China next month on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the neighboring countries forging diplomatic ties, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
Seoul is in related consultations with Beijing, giving priority to a plan for Foreign Minister Park Jin to visit there in August, the ministry's spokesperson, Choi Young-sam, said in press briefing when asked about the issue.
Regarding details, including the exact timing and destination, the two sides are having diplomatic consultations in comprehensive consideration of major schedules at home and abroad, and COVID-19 situations, he added.
After returning from his trip to Japan the previous day, Park told reporters he hopes to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in August, although no schedule has been set yet.
The two countries established diplomatic relations on Aug. 24, 1992.
