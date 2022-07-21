Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #foreign minister #China

S. Korean foreign minister considering China visit in August: ministry

16:19 July 21, 2022

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top diplomat may visit China next month on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the neighboring countries forging diplomatic ties, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.

Seoul is in related consultations with Beijing, giving priority to a plan for Foreign Minister Park Jin to visit there in August, the ministry's spokesperson, Choi Young-sam, said in press briefing when asked about the issue.

Regarding details, including the exact timing and destination, the two sides are having diplomatic consultations in comprehensive consideration of major schedules at home and abroad, and COVID-19 situations, he added.

After returning from his trip to Japan the previous day, Park told reporters he hopes to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in August, although no schedule has been set yet.

The two countries established diplomatic relations on Aug. 24, 1992.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (R) shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, during their meeting in Bali, Indonesia, on July 7, 2022, on the sidelines of the Group of 20 foreign ministerial meeting, in this photo provided by Park's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK