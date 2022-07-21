Appeals court acquits senior prosecutor of assaulting Justice Minister Han during 2020 raid
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- An appellate court on Thursday acquitted a senior prosecutor of charges that he assaulted now-Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon during a 2020 raid into Han's office, saying there is not enough evidence that the violence was intentional.
Jeong Jin-woong was charged with assault by abuse of power after he scuffled with Han while attempting to seize his mobile phone during the raid conducted as part of an investigation into allegations that Han colluded with a TV reporter to pressure a jailed businessman to reveal wrongdoing involving pro-government figures.
Han immediately filed a complaint with the prosecution, accusing Jeong of pushing him off the safe where he was sitting, grabbing his arm and shoulder, pressing his face down and eventually inflicting injuries that later required three weeks of medical treatment.
Jeong was sentenced to a suspended four-month prison term at the district court last year.
But on Thursday, the Seoul High Court overturned the ruling, citing a lack of evidence.
"It's hard to say the behavior of the accused was rightful. Nonetheless it's difficult to rule that he was intentionally using force," the court said.
The rare commotion between the two then incumbent prosecutors drew wide attention as it was portrayed by the media as a proxy war between then Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae and then Prosecutor General Yoon Suk-yeol over a prosecution reform drive.
Han, widely known as a close aide of Yoon, took office as justice minister in May.
