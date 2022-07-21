Go to Contents
Indonesian president to visit S. Korea next week

16:50 July 21, 2022

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo will visit South Korea next week for summit talks with President Yoon Suk-yeol, Yoon's office said Thursday.

Widodo will pay an official visit from Wednesday to Thursday at Yoon's invitation, becoming the second foreign leader after U.S. President Joe Biden to make such a trip since Yoon's inauguration in May.

"We expect it to be an important occasion to deepen the special strategic partnership between South Korea and Indonesia and to strengthen cooperation between South Korea and ASEAN," the presidential office said in a press release, referring to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The two leaders will speak by phone on Friday to share their understanding on the importance of Widodo's upcoming visit, it added.

South Korean National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug (L) holds talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (R) in Bali, Indonesia, on March 20, 2022, in this photo released by the South Korean parliament. The two met on the sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

