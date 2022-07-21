Go to Contents
Yoon calls for relationship of trust with Japan: FM

19:04 July 21, 2022

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol has a strong commitment to improving ties between South Korea and Japan and believes the two countries should build a relationship of trust based on common interests, his top diplomat said Thursday.

Foreign Minister Park Jin made the remark after giving a policy briefing to Yoon following a visit to Tokyo earlier this week.

"He has a strong commitment to improving South Korea-Japan relations and believes that South Korea and Japan should build a relationship of trust going forward in line with our common interests," Park told reporters.

This photo, provided by the presidential office, shows President Yoon Suk-yeol (R) receiving a policy briefing from Foreign Minister Park Jin at the presidential office in Seoul on July 21, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

