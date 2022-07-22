Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Hyundai Mobis Q2 net income up 15 pct to 769.7 bln won

09:58 July 22, 2022

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 769.7 billion won (US$586.9 million), up 15 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 403.3 billion won, down 28.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 19.7 percent to 12.3 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 573.7 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK