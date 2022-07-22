LG Energy Solution to supply more battery packs to Ford Motor
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- LG Energy Solution, South Korea's leading electric vehicle battery maker, said Friday it will supply more battery packs to Ford Motor Co. as the U.S. carmaker ramps up its global production of electric vehicles.
LG Energy Solution will initially double the battery production line allotted for Ford Motor at its plant in Poland by 2023 and further expand the production line depending on demand, the company said in a statement.
LG Energy started to supply battery packs to Ford's Focus Electric hatchback in 2011. It has provided battery packs to Ford's all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV and E-Transit van since late 2020.
The agreement is part of Ford's plan to invest US$50 billion in the EV development by 2026 and produce more than 2 million EVs a year, the statement said.
Ford aims to increase the ratio of EVs in its overall sales to more than 50 percent by 2030, it said.
