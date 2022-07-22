Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #KOSPI #stock market

Seoul shares down 0.49 pct late Fri. morning

11:33 July 22, 2022

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.49 percent lower late Friday morning as investors took to the sidelines amid lingering concerns over global recession woes.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index had shed 11.76 points to 2,397.40 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index opened slightly higher on Wall Street gains but had moved within a tight range before falling to negative territory.

Foreign investors turned to a net selling mode, while retailers picked up shares.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised rates more than expected by 50 basis points. ECB President Christine Lagarde warned that inflation risks had intensified due mainly to the ongoing war surrounding Ukraine and high energy prices.

In Seoul, tech and financials lost ground.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.65 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix went down 1.95 percent.

Battery giant LG Energy Solution lost 1.65 percent, and major chemical firm LG Chem tumbled 1.58 percent.

Financials also lost ground. No. 1 financial group KB Financial retreated 2.06 percent, and Shinhan Financial Group shed 1.39 percent.

But leading carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.59 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia added 0.61 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,312.15 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 4.45 won from the previous session's close.

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK