Talks to end 51-day shipyard strike enter crucial phase

About 120 unionized workers from DSME subcontractors have been occupying an oil tanker under construction at a dock of the global shipbuilder's Okpo shipyard on Geoje Island, about 470 kilometers southeast of Seoul, since June 2, demanding a 30 percent wage hike, and improved working and employment conditions. DSME is said to have suffered an operating loss of more than 660 billion won (US$504 million) from the prolonged strike.