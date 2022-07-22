(LEAD) Deal reached to end Daewoo shipyard strike
GEOJE, South Korea, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Subcontract workers at the Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) shipyard on the southeastern coast agreed to end their 51-day strike Friday, after labor and management struck a last-minute agreement on the remaining contentious issues.
About 120 unionized workers from DSME subcontractors had occupied an oil tanker under construction at a dock of the global shipbuilder's Okpo shipyard on Geoje Island, about 470 kilometers southeast of Seoul, since June 2, demanding a 30 percent wage hike, and improved working and employment conditions.
The striking workers and their employers reached an agreement on a wage hike earlier this week but had reportedly differed on other contentious issues, including the withdrawal of a damages suit against strikers and the employment succession of some subcontract workers.
The labor-management agreement came just before the shipyard begins its two-week summer holiday this weekend and the government takes steps to use police force to break up the protracted sit-in, which has dealt a heavy blow to the world's fourth-largest shipyard.
