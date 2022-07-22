Rights watchdog says boarding school's limit on going outside during weekends violates basic rights
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Limiting boarding school students from going outside of campus even during weekends infringes upon their rights to freedom of movement, the state rights watchdog said Friday.
A high school student, whose name was withheld, filed a petition with the National Human Rights Commission of Korea, claiming the boarding school's rule to keep students from going out every other weekend is a human rights violation.
The commission said the school allows sophomores and juniors to go outside of campus twice a month, and seniors once a month.
The commission said such a rule is in violation of the principle of excessive bans, guaranteed by the Constitution, as going outside of the campus during school days is virtually impossible.
The commission made the recommendation, urging the school principle to come up with countermeasures.
