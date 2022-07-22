Go to Contents
Hyundai E&C Q2 net income up 164.8 pct to 224.9 bln won

13:36 July 22, 2022

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 224.9 billion won (US$171.5 million), up 164.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 24.4 percent on-year to 175.4 billion won. Sales increased 27.3 percent to 5.57 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 104 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
