Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Kia Q2 net income up 40.1 pct to 1.88 tln won

14:01 July 22, 2022

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 1.88 trillion won (US$1.4 billion), up 40.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 50.2 percent on-year to 2.23 trillion won. Sales increased 19.3 percent to 21.87 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 1.76 trillion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK