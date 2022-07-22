Hana Financial Group Q2 net profit down 9.1 pct to 847.6 bln won
15:20 July 22, 2022
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Hana Financial Group Inc. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 847.6 billion won (US$645.6 million), down 9.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.14 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.28 trillion won a year ago. Revenue rose 209.4 percent to 20.89 trillion won.
The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 892.2 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)