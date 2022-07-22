Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week

16:00 July 22, 2022

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.

------------
(LEAD) N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 200: state media

SEOUL -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases dropped below 200, according to its state media Thursday.

More than 170 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

------------
N.K. foreign ministry slams annual U.S. human trafficking report as 'absolute nonsense'

SEOUL -- North Korea denounced the United States on Wednesday for the release of an updated human trafficking report, calling the move "absolute nonsense."

In an article posted on its website, Pyongyang's foreign ministry slammed the State Department's publication of the 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report, which kept the country in Tier 3, the lowest category, for the 20th straight year.

------------
N. Korea celebrates 22nd anniv. of joint cooperation declaration with Russia

SEOUL -- North Korea on Tuesday marked the 22nd anniversary of a joint declaration with Russia on bilateral cooperation, casting the two countries' relations as reaching a "new strategic height."

The North's foreign ministry issued the statement on the declaration as Pyongyang has been seen closing ranks with its traditional partner despite Russia's war in Ukraine.

------------
(LEAD) N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 300: state media

SEOUL -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases dropped below 300, according to its state media Tuesday.

More than 250 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK