Military reports 1,592 more COVID-19 cases

17:01 July 22, 2022

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,592 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 195,434, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 1,149 from the Army, 168 from the Air Force, 122 from the Navy, 77 from the Marine Corps and 71 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

There were also three cases from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, one from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and one from the ministry.

Currently, 8,045 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken June 17, 2022, shows service members waiting for trains at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

