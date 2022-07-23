Go to Contents
09:47 July 23, 2022

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 23.

Korean-language dailies
-- DSME 'collapse' averted (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon calls for normalizing S. Korea-U.S. military exercises (Kookmin Daily)
-- DSME strike ends, leaving 800 bln won in losses (Donga Ilbo)
-- DSME strike called off, averts the worst (Segye Times)
-- DSME collapse averted but leaves embers (Chosun Ilbo)
-- DSME deal reached after 51-day strike (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- An unfinished story: 40 years of cruelty at Sejong University (Hankyoreh)
-- DSME's 'half closure' only leaves scars (Hankook Ilbo)
-- DSME strike ends, gov't vows to seek accountability for illegal actions (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Closure again, DSME strike ends in 'forced deal' (Korea Economic Daily)
