Military reports 1,793 more COVID-19 cases

16:27 July 23, 2022

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,793 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 197,227, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 1,339 from the Army, 193 from the Air Force, 90 from the Navy, 80 from the Marine Corps and 86 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

There were also five cases from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.

Currently, 8,609 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken June 17, 2022, shows service members waiting for trains at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

