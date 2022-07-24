Han River summer festival to hit riverside parks this week for 1st time since pandemic
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- A summer festival spanning the Han River's riverside parks in Seoul will kick off this week for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of Seoul said Sunday.
The summer edition of the 2022 Han River Festival will hit the river's 11 parks across the capital on Friday for a 18-day run, city officials said.
The event marks the first full resumption of the annual riverside festival launched in 2013 after it was called off in 2020 and held online last year during the pandemic.
This year's festival will feature some 20 riverside activities and programs, including a racing competition for boats hand-made of PET bottles set for Aug. 6 at the Han River park in the city's southeastern district of Jamsil.
Also included are a nighttime riverside stroll program scheduled for Saturday at the Yeouido Han River Park and a canoe riding event which will run from Friday through Aug. 15 at the Banpo Han River Park.
From Friday-Saturday, music concerts will be held at the Yeouido Han River Park at sundown while movie night events will be held on the first and second weekends of August at the Nanji, Yeouido and Mangwon Han River parks, featuring films like "August Rush" and "Paddington."
Starting this year, the originally summertime festival will be expanded to be held in all four seasons, officials said.
