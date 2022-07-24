Go to Contents
Military reports 1,392 more COVID-19 cases

17:06 July 24, 2022

SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,392 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 198,619, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 982 from the Army, 182 from the Air Force, 111 from the Navy, 58 from the Marine Corps and 56 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

There were also two cases from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and one from the ministry.

Currently, 9,233 military personnel are under treatment.

This photo, taken on May 1, 2022, shows a soldier waiting for a train at Seoul Station in Seoul. (Yonhap)

