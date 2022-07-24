S. Korea blank Hong Kong for 2nd straight win at East Asian football tournament

The men's national team typically includes several players based in Europe, such as Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min. For the EAFF event, which is not part of the FIFA international window, Bento selected mostly K League players. A few of them have been mainstays on the national team and they have been trying to tighten their grips on the roster spots. Others with much less experience, including several international rookies, have been given every opportunity to play and make an impression during the tournament.

