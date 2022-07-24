S. Korea's Trio Unio wins 2nd prize in Austria's chamber music contest
SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Trio Unio has won the second prize at an international chamber music competition in Austria, its organizer said.
The trio, consisting of Kim Eun-ji (violin), Nam Ah-yeon (violoncello) and Choi Young-sun (piano), clinched the prize in the piano trio category at the 11th International Chamber Music Competition "Franz Schubert and Modern Music" in Graz that closed Saturday (local time).
Founded by the University of Music and Performing Arts Graz in 1989, the competition has been held every three years. In this year's edition, participants competed in the two categories of "Duo for voice and piano" and "Trio for piano, violin and cello."
In 2015, South Korea's Trio Jade won the third prize.
