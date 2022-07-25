Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 25.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling party applies double standard toward police protest against launch of police bureau (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Interior ministry hastily announces launch of police bureau (Kookmin Daily)
-- Unprecedented uprising; police officials protest interior ministry's plan to set up bureau overseeing police (Donga Ilbo)
-- Police officers protest; controversial launch of police bureau (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Protest against police bureau set to escalate further (Segye Times)
-- Chinese consumers turn backs on Korean goods (Chosun Ilbo)
-- More police officers announce plans to hold collective actions (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecutor-led government set to tame police officers (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea lags far behind in developing quantum computers (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Experts call for intense restructuring of Daewoo Shipbuilding (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't planning to sell parts of Daewoo Shipbuilding (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Poland to buy weapons from Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- WHO declares monkeypox global health emergency (Korea Herald)
-- Police officials protest against supervisory bureau (Korea Times)
(END)