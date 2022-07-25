(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on July 25)

Those who pride themselves on having fought dictatorship for the sake of all citizens are revealing their avarice and selfishness when it comes to issues related to their children. Special favors for their children goes against fairness and justice. It is far from the democracy that they fought for. Furthermore, financial resources for compensation come from the pockets of taxpayers. It is shameless for former democracy activists-turned-lawmakers of the party to push a bill to benefit former fellow activists and their families.